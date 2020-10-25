James "BO" Randolph
1944-2020
James Ryland Randolph passed on October 19th, 2020 after a lengthy
battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. "BO" born on May 31, 1944 to Victor Moreau
Randolph III and Olive Henkel Randolph in Birmingham, Al. Bo is survived by his wife Barbara, son Todd of San Antonio, daughter Laurie and husband Todd Tidwell of Dallas, grandchildren Ryland, Leightyn, McKenna, Tagg, Beau and Wells, and nephew Scott Randolph of Tammany, LA. He is preceded in death by his brother Victor Moreau Randolph IV of Slidell LA. A memorial service will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at 2:00pm in Faith Chapel at Prestonwood Baptist Church located at 6801 W Park Blvd. Plano, TX. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alzheimer's Association
, Edna Gladney Adoption Agency, or The American Heart Association
.For the full obituary and online guestbook, go to the link below. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/grapevine-tx/james-randolph-9860495