1/
James Randolph
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "BO" Randolph
1944-2020
James Ryland Randolph passed on October 19th, 2020 after a lengthy
battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. "BO" born on May 31, 1944 to Victor Moreau
Randolph III and Olive Henkel Randolph in Birmingham, Al. Bo is survived by his wife Barbara, son Todd of San Antonio, daughter Laurie and husband Todd Tidwell of Dallas, grandchildren Ryland, Leightyn, McKenna, Tagg, Beau and Wells, and nephew Scott Randolph of Tammany, LA. He is preceded in death by his brother Victor Moreau Randolph IV of Slidell LA. A memorial service will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at 2:00pm in Faith Chapel at Prestonwood Baptist Church located at 6801 W Park Blvd. Plano, TX. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alzheimer's Association, Edna Gladney Adoption Agency, or The American Heart Association.For the full obituary and online guestbook, go to the link below.
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/grapevine-tx/james-randolph-9860495

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Faith Chapel at Prestonwood Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved