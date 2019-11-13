Home

First United Methodist Church
3900 Lexington Blvd
Missouri City, TX 77459
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Missouri City, TX
1939 - 2019
James T Rector
1939-2019
James T Rector of Sugar Land, TX died at home on Nov. 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by wife Kay (d.2004), parents John and Beola and sister Mary Ruth. He is survived by wife Carol; daughter Terri of Austin, TX, husband Eddie Fann and daughter Carmen; daughter Vicki of Athens,TX, husband Jim Beckham and children, Cole and wife Rachel, Cassi, and Caleb; and daughter Lori of College Station,TX, husband Blake Alexander and sons Kyle, Ross, and Bryce. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Missouri City on Nov. 16, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019
