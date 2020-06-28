Dr. James Reed Cox Jr.
Dr. James Reed Cox, Jr.
1932-2020
Dr. James Reed Cox, Jr., 88, of Houston, TX, passed away at his home on June 20, 2020. Professor emeritus of the University of Houston, Dr. Cox served on the chemistry faculty and in various leadership roles, preparing innumerable students to become physicians and leaders by inculcating a love of learning and good character. He was a faithful member of Christ Church Cathedral, taking active roles in church activities. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Reed and Flora Baggett Cox, and sister Shirley H. Cox. He is survived by brothers Samuel F. Cox (Deborah) of W. Palm Beach, FL and Edwin B. Cox (Pamela Epperson) of Chapel Hill, NC, and sister Lynn Cresswell (Thomas) of Nashville, TN, 13 nieces and nephews, and 20 great-nieces and nephews. Born in Nashville, TN, Jim attended public schools and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Vanderbilt University, earning his Ph.D. in Chemistry from Harvard and performing post-graduate work in Munich. Initially on the faculty at Georgia Tech, Jim moved in 1966 to the University of Houston where he taught until his retirement in 2001. An online tribute to Jim and additional information may be found at www. BradshawCarter.com..



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.
