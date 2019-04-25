James Richard Greenwood

1938-2019

JAMES (JIM) RICHARD GREENWOOD passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with congestive heart failure. Jim was born in Natchez, Mississippi, on September 4, 1938, the youngest child of Richard Martin and Ruth Elinor Greenwood. He was preceded in death by his daughter Patty Greenwood and two infant daughters, Anne and Catherine. Jim is survived by his wife Janet Greenwood, daughter Cynthia Greenwood, and son-in-law Robert Molder, as well as two sisters, Joan Allnoch and Susan Reyes. In addition, he is survived by his brother-in-law Harold Kingham, Harold's wife Lu Kingham, a special cousin, Ardis Collins, and numerous nieces, nephews, and close family friends.

Jim retired from Radisys Corporation (Texas Microsystems) in 2003 after a successful career as an electrical and electronics engineer. He held positions with NL Industries, Atec Inc., Dresser Industries, Ohio Medical Products, and Texas Instruments, among others. He earned a bachelor's and master's degree in physics from the University of Texas at Austin, and he received a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from The University of Houston. Jim was an avid sailor and the architect of an endless array of creative construction and engineering projects at his various residences. He relished frequent travels to England, France, Italy, and California with his wife, children, and close friends. He revered his pet felines and never grew tired of pondering their sly, mysterious ways.

Before he died, Jim wished to extend heartfelt appreciation toward the team of Kelsey-Seybold specialists and nurses who cared for him over the past several years, particularly Dr. Earl Beard, Dr. Mark MacGregor, Dr. Madjid Mirzai-Tehrane, Dr. June Yao, and Dr. Puneet Patni.

The Greenwood family will commemorate Jim's life on Saturday, April 27th, with a visitation at noon and a service at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, located at 1612 E. Walker in League City, Texas 77573. After the service, a reception will be held at Bay Oaks Country Club at 14545 Bay Oaks Blvd., Houston, Texas 77059. In lieu of flowers, Jim's family welcomes donations to St. Thomas High School (www.sths.org), St. Agnes Academy (www.st-agnes.org), or The University of St. Thomas, Houston (www.stthom.edu). Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary