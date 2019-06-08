James Edwin Riopelle

1929-2019

Jim Riopelle was born December 12, 1929 to Ethel Barsaloux Riopelle and Edwin Riopelle in Argyle, Minnesota.

The family moved to Long Beach, California in 1936. There he graduated from Poly High School and UCLA with an Engineering Degree. Following graduation Jim spent his entire career working for Shell Oil Company, starting in Wilmington, California, then New York City and Houston, Texas.

In 1955 Jim and Marilyn Lathrop were married in a small church in Havelock, Iowa on a hot July day. They remained happily married for sixty three years.

Son, Steven and daughter, Leslie completed the family while in New York. Adding to the family are Grandchildren, Brittany Ramsay, Kristina Ramsay and James Ramsay; and two Great Grandchildren – Kayden and Brea Robinson.

Jim was loving and supportive of his family and enjoyed many vacations and family get- togethers.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, son Steven, five brothers in laws and three sister in laws. Remaining dear relatives are Shirley Budnick, brother Gary Reopelle; sister in laws Vivian Lofgren, Dorothy Runneberg,brother and wife Bob and Nancy Lathrop; little brother Stephen Driver, twenty nine exceptional nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church on Friday June 14th, 2019 at 2pm in the afternoon. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary