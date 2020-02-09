|
James Fisher "Jim" Robins
1936-2020
James Fisher Robins (Jim), 84, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Born on January 7, 1936 in Ethel, West Virginia, Jim was raised in Victoria, Texas where he graduated from Patti Welder High School in 1955. Jim married his first wife, Jean Babb, in 1956 and they were blessed with twin daughters, Sharon and Debbie. He attended Texas A&M University and went on to have a long career with Maxwell House Coffee in Houston, where he retired in 1993 as a Quality Control Supervisor after 37 years of service.
It was at Maxwell House that he met his wife, Faye. The two married in 1985. He was a father figure to Faye's children, Kent, Rebecca and Nathan offering much love and guidance.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman and stayed active throughout his life filling much of his spare time fishing, golfing and hunting. He even had his pilot's license in his younger years with his own small plane for excursions. With Faye by his side, he split his time between their longtime home in Houston and their bay house. The couple were active members of the Smith Point community spending time with many friends, volunteering with the Smith Point Emergency Response Team and helping organize fundraisers for the Smith Point Volunteer Fire Department.
Jim was a family man who was actively involved in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved hosting family and friends for fishing trips and prided himself in sharing his knowledge of everything outdoors. These memories can be seen in countless treasured photos of family and friends showing off their latest fishing catch. He also enjoyed organizing canoe trips down the Rio Grande as well as ski trips with family and friends. Jim and Faye spent time attending dance recitals, school events and other activities with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, of whom he was extremely proud.
Jim stayed very active with his high school graduation class organizing cruises, reunions and setting up a class website to help everyone stay connected. In addition, he kept in touch with other Maxwell House Coffee retirees through get-togethers and email exchanges.
Jim always tried to find the best in people, made friends with everyone he met and made it his personal motto to try to do what God would want him to do in everything he did.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Hazel Robins; brother, Noah White; sister, Jackie Alexander; and stepson, Nathan Dowdy. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Faye Robins of Houston; daughters, Sharon Cross and husband George Cobb Jr. of The Woodlands and Debbie Hewitt and husband John of Kerrville; stepson, Kent Dowdy and wife Tammy of League City; stepdaughter, Rebecca Pardue and husband Don of Seagoville; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ben Cross and wife Jessica and children Henry and Alexandria of Tomball, Matt Cross and wife Sarah and children Eli and Daniel of The Woodlands, Josh Cross of The Woodlands, Jenna Moebes and husband Travis and children Lane and Nolan of Kerrville, Trey Hewitt and daughter Maggie Lou of New Braunfels, Emily Dowdy of League City, Brittany Martinez and husband Jency and children Briley, Brissa and Jency Jr. of Houston, Stefan Smith of Oklahoma, Forrestt Smith of Baytown, Seraphina Pantoja and daughter Ali of Baytown; brothers, Bill Robins and wife Gee of Katy and Ron White and wife Connie of San Antonio; mother of his children, Jean Robins of Kerrville; brother-in-law, John Underwood of La Porte; sister-in-law, Naomi O'Baya and husband Joe of Woodville; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Robins of Waco, David Robins and wife Lindsay and daughter Emerson of Katy, Jason White of Hutto, and Stephanie Bell and husband Gary and children Payton and Hudson of San Antonio
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Jim Robins at a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the chapel at Grace Church Houston, 14505 Gulf Freeway, Houston, Texas 77034. The service will be officiated by Pastor Domingo Torres of Beaumont. A reception will immediately follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Smith Point Volunteer Fire Department, 309 Plummer Camp Road, Anahuac, Texas 77514. For more information, visit www.smithpointvfd.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020