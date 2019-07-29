Home

Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
(936) 321-5115
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Baptist Church
500 E. Oak Hill Drive
Spring, TX
View Map
James Sanders


1925 - 2019
James Sanders Obituary
James Martin Sanders
1925-2019
James "Jim" M. Sanders passed away July 26, 2019. He was a long time resident of Spring, Texas. He was an active member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church and a retiree of Smith International-Drilco.
There will be a visitation with the family on Monday, July 29th, at Forest Park The Woodlands from 5pm – 8pm. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 30th, at 11:00 am at Oak Ridge Baptist Church located at 500 E. Oak Hill Drive, Spring, TX.
Please see www.forestparkthewoodlands.com for additional information.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 29, 2019
