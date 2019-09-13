|
|
James Edward Scott, III
1936-2019
James Edward Scott III, 83, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully on September 6th, 2019 near his home in Houston.
Jim was a graduate of The University of Houston where he achieved his B.S. in Geology. Jim went on to be an exceedingly successful Geologist, working for companies such as Unocal, HuffCo, and eventually his own company, Tradewinds Oil & Gas that he operated for 30 years. He was a member of the Air Force, The Houstonian Club, and was active in various charities, including Make-A-Wish Foundation and The Indonesian American Business Association.
James is survived by his wife, Brenda Ann Scott of 48 years, sons James Edward Scott IV, Joshua Drew Scott, Jeb Adam Scott, Jacob Micah Scott, and Joseph Dominic Scott, sister Sally Russ and her husband William Russ, their children Will Russ, Molly Russ, nieces & nephews Roxy and Pua Barnes, Brayden Russ, Joy and Blair Short, their children Spencer, Aidan, and Ty, sister-in-law Judy Scott, daughter-in-laws Jessie Norris, Jodie Scott, Mariko Scott, and granddaughters Kaitlyn Scott and Madeline Scott, and many beloved cousins.
Jim Scott was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone he came across. He was a highly-respected Geologist, pursuing domestic and international oil & gas projects across the world.
Jim spent his free time with dogs and family at their beach house in Galveston, TX where he enjoyed the ocean breeze, early mornings with coffee, and smoking cigars watching the sunset. He truly enjoyed being outdoors, which is where he felt most at peace.
Anyone who knew Jim would say he was a consummate professional known for his dapper style, a loving and dedicated father to his family, and was always more than willing to give to others. A true Texas cowboy at heart, he was always met with love and hugs from those that knew him.
A special thank you to friends and family who have always stood by him; his best friends Marvin Roberts, Larry & Gail Hoogendoorn, Jerry Macintosh, Pam & Bill Schaefer, and The McAlister family for their lifelong friendships, and the employees of The Houstonian for their constant generosity and friendship.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Mae Scott & James E. Scott II, his brother Gene Scott and daughter Tiffany Ann Scott.
Visitation and funeral services will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home located at 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX, 77079. Visitation is from 6-9pm on Saturday, September 14 , and funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 15, at 11:00 am at the chapel of Memorial Oaks. James will be laid to rest following the service in the same location. He will be truly missed by all.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019