James Shamblin


1925 - 2019
James Shamblin Obituary
James Shamblin
1925-2019
James Madison Shamblin, 93, passed away on May 8, 2019 in Houston. A lifelong Houstonian, he was born in Huntsville on July 8, 1925.
He served the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. He then attended the University of Texas where he played baseball during the 1947, '48 and '49 seasons. The 1949 team won the College World Series and Shamblin set a CWS record, at that time, with five hits in a game. Shamblin left the university to continue playing baseball with semi-pro teams in Weimer, TX and Alpine, TX.
Following his baseball career, he would go on to become a successful entrepreneur, founding Mr. Fireplace, Inc., a business he had for more than 20 years with his wife and family.
He married Audrey Nelson in 1966 and the couple would go on to raise three children, Ralph, Royce and Pamela. Jim and Audrey, married for 41 years, were known for their devotion to each other and fun-loving companionship.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Audrey; his parents and sister. He is survived by his daughter Pamela; son Ralph, son Royce and wife Georgia, as well as his grandchildren.
Visitation: Monday May 13th 5-8pm. Memorial Service: Tuesday May 14th 11am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 11, 2019
