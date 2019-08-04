|
James W. Sharpley
1920-2019
James Wesley Sharpley, age 99, passed away peacefully on 1 August 2019, in the comfort and solace of his home and family. Jimmy, as he was fondly known, was born in Beaumont, Texas, 12 June 1920 to John R. and Betty Payne Sharpley as the youngest of four children. He married Geraldine Knighton Sharpley on October 17, 1953. Together they had three children, John who resides in Singapore, Nancy and Janet, both residing in Houston. A World War II veteran, Jimmy attended the University of Houston and embarked on a long and dedicated career as an accountant for Gulf Oil Company which later became Chevron Corporation. He was for sometime, President of the Gulf Credit Union. He served his communities well; church choir director, church offices, civic clubs and Parent-Teacher Associations. He was currently a member of First Christian Church of Pasadena and before that, First Christian Church of Houston. He had also been an active member of The Shriners. Jimmy possessed so many wonderful qualities all converging into one person. He was a devoted husband and Father, showing his love in action and constant support of the family and friends. He was able to fix just about anything and was always meticulously calm. He had a remarkably selfless way of accomplishing great things and always being in service to others. He is survived by his wife (Geraldine) of almost 66 years, three children, son-in-law Gary Hutchinson, five grandchildren (Angela, Stephanie, Heather, Rachel and Sarah) and eight great grandchildren and a nephew (James Bailey) and a niece (Betty McCall). A special thanks is given to his caretakers, Barbara Laurents, Sarah Fusig and Tracey Chamblin. And not the least to mention, his two beloved family dogs, Molly and Gracie plus Barbara Laurents' two dogs, Blacky and Angel. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2 PM in the Grand Chapel of Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to first Christian Church of Pasadena. 4848 Preston Rd, Pasadena, TX 77505.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019