James Robert Shelton
1961-2020
On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, James "Jim" Robert Shelton Sr. devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle, passed away at the age of 58. He was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on April 24, 1961 to Jeannine (Scott) Shelton and Joseph Shelton. Jim graduated from S. H. Rider High School in 1979.
Early in his career, Jim was a commercial landscape superintendent. He enjoyed working outside and gained a lot of knowledge about plants, especially native Texas plants. He became the family expert whom we all consulted for his expertise.
In 2006, Jim moved to Houston where he was a civil superintendent for a number of years. He was known in the field for his excellent heavy equipment operation skills. He was admired by his colleagues for his ability to work with and mentor just about anyone. After moving to Houston, he met and married the love of his life, Debbie. Jim enjoyed fishing and anything he could do outdoors. In his later years, he enjoyed opera and became well-versed on the various singers and their arias.
Jim loved life and cherished time with his family and friends. Even on his toughest of days, Jim would make a joke to illicit a smile and lighten the mood. His sense of humor and positive outlook will be missed by all.
Jim is survived by his wife of 4 years Debbie; sons James Shelton and wife Kaelyn; Jason Larman and Justin Larman; daughter Robin Harper and husband Andrew; grandchildren Charlotte and Willow whom he very much adored; his mother, Jeannine Daugherty; sister Jene' Shelton Reinartz and husband Allan; nephew, Jon Christian Shelton and wife Candie; nieces Catherine Greene and husband Christian; Jayme Wardrop and husband Robert; two great nieces, 1 great nephew and a host of friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Shelton; his brothers, Jon Mark Shelton and Jace Shelton and his stepfather, Patrick Daugherty.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Guillermo Garcia-Manero for his exceptional and compassionate care of Jim. A very special thank you to the many nurses involved, for their loving care of Jim.
He is gone but never forgotten, leaving his loving memories in all our hearts.
