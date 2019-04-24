Home

Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 332-3111
James Story
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
James Story Obituary
James (Jim) Robert Story
1944-2019
James (Jim) Robert Story who had a real zest for life and enjoyed its adventures passed away on April 17, 2019. Jim never met a stranger and gave unselfishly to his wife, his family and his community throughout his life. He was born July 6, 1944 in Bryan, Texas. After being honorably discharged from the US Navy. Jim attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a degree in Accounting in 1969. He married Annette Simons Story in 1977. Jim worked as a contractor at the Johnson Space Center for over 17 years.
Jim loved to serve his community and volunteered with Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts.
He founded, organized and coordinated the volunteers who assisted the experts in the maritime restoration of the 1877 Barque Elissa. At Hal-PC Jim covered a help
line and served on the board. He was president of a townhouse association in Clear Lake where he was a long-time resident. He also volunteered his time with job fairs in his community.
He was preceded in death by his parents Barbara June McGahey and David E.McGahey.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Simons Story, sister Cheryl Kurzawa and husband, Joel, and niece Juliana and husband, and extended family.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 26 from 11:00-12:30PM in the Chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home with a Celebration of Jim's Life beginning at 12:30. Immediately following there will be a rendering of graveside Military Funeral Honors at Forest Park East Cemetery. Reception following in the Reflections Room at Forest Park East Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, in memory of James (Jim) Robert Story, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Travel Assistance, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts. Select "Honor a Loved One"; then select "Give in Memory Of". Include his full name: James (Jim) Robert Story.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019
