James Calvin Tanner
1926-2019
James Calvin Tanner passed away in Houston, Texas on December 5, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in Killeen, Texas on February 27, 1926, he was the son of James Columbus Tanner and Ida Verna Tanner. James graduated from Palo Alto High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin. He served in the United States Army in World War II and later in the Army Reserves. His rank was First Lieutenant when he was honorably discharged September 27, 1960.
James married Trinna LaNelle Farley, the love of his life, in Temple, Texas on April 4, 1947. In 1949, James and Trinna established Killeen Publishing Company, which published the Killeen Daily Herald. In 1956 he joined the Wall Street Journal, where he received numerous journalism awards over the course of his long career. A prominent media guide noted that he was the first journalist to recognize the importance of the civil rights movement. Subsequently he focused his reporting on the country's space program and the first moon flight. His career culminated as the country's preeminent journalist covering OPEC and the global oil industry. He was regarded as one of the nation's most influential journalists.
James was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by four children: James Roddy "Rod" Tanner and wife, Laura Denise Tanner, Nana Renay Tanner, Shelley Rece Tanner, and Stacey Rane Tanner; and three grandchildren, James Roddy Tanner, Jr. and wife, Amberley Tanner, Sean Michael Tanner, and William Courtland Tanner.
Visitation with the family will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Houston on December 12, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Services will be held at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in Houston on December 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow. James and Trinna will be buried together at Bellwood Cemetery in Temple, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019