James Ronald Tardy

1935-2020

James Ronald Tardy died peacefully on August 25, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Born July 24, 1935 near Helena, AR, to Julian and Jewell Strickland Tardy, Jim enjoyed a happy childhood with numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, and his older brother Samuel. He graduated from North Little Rock High School, and studied at the University of Arkansas. Jim left university to join the Navy, and he spoke proudly of his Naval service and of all the countries he visited.

Jim moved to Houston in 1958 to join Business Extension Bureau, a company he and his business partner Robert Royall ran for several decades. Jim made daily trips to the office until the age of 80. He was proud of the business, his partnership with the Royall family, and the people who worked with him at BEB.

Jim married Kathryn Kirkpatrick in 1964. He spoiled Kitty with a happy home. Kitty was an amazing caregiver for Jim as his dementia progressed. He was the loving taskmaster of his family, and nowhere was this more evident than in the relationship he enjoyed with his son Philip. Jim put Philip to work at an early age at BEB, teaching the value and pride of hard work. Jim was active in Philip's schools, baseball, and with Philip's friends. He was tough, but forgiving.

Jim had a wry sense of humor, impeccable manners, and treated everyone equally. He loved to fish, travel and garden, and he enjoyed good wine and food. The Tardy home was where friends and family gathered for holiday celebrations.

Jim was a member of Sugar Land First United Methodist Church. He was active in his Sunday School class and church committees, and was a greeter for over 30 years.

Jim is predeceased by his parents and his brother. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Kathryn Tardy; his son Philip and wife Courtney, and grandchildren Winifred, Harry, and Cecily; cousin James Rounsavall and wife Tina, and their children Clay and Paige; and his nephew Samuel Tardy.

There will be a private service for family, and a later celebration of Jim's life in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Sugar Land First United Methodist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store