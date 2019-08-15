|
|
James Dalton Tatum
1928-2019
James Dalton Tatum, 91, died peacefully on August 9 with his family surrounding him. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7 at 10 am at Westbury Baptist Church.
James was born in Mansfield, LA on May 17, 1928. He was a graduate of Mansfield High School and Louisiana Tech University and was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Following his service he was an accountant with the oil and gas industry for over 35 years. He liked to tinker with cars and watch the stock market. He was a faithful member of Westbury Baptist Church for 40 years.
James was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and four sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Frances Tatum; his daughter Cindy Tatum of Houston; and his son David Tatum, wife Dorisanne Cooper; and grandson, Adam Tatum all of Durham, NC.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019