James Ernest Taylor
1930-2019
James Ernest Taylor, 88, of The Woodlands, Texas went to be with the Lord March 4, 2019. He served the Lord Jesus Christ his entire life as music/education minister & later pastor at several churches in Oklahoma & Texas. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Joanna Carver, Karen Taylor, Jeanne Carter, Jennifer Fore and Cynthia Bell, 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren & numerous other family and friends. Visitation 5pm-8pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at Brookside Funeral Home (US 59). Celebration of Life 10:30am, Saturday March 9, 2019 at Brookside, interment to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019