James G. Teinert
1941-2019
James G. Teinert, 78, passed away, Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was survived by his wife, Mary Teinert, daughter, Brenda McGee (Doug), father, Traugott Teinert, Sr., brothers; Traugott, Teinert, Jr., and Charles Teinert, sister, Mildred Butler (Eddie) grandchildren; Kayla McGee Vasquez (Moses) and Cole McGee (Jackie Vasquez), great grandchildren; Karly McGee, Bella McGee, Rylie McGee, Dylan McGee, Moses Vasquez Jr., and Mya Vasquez. A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 4PM to 6PM at the Heights Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 23, 2019