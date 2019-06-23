Home

Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 862-8844
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
James Teinert


James Teinert Obituary
James G. Teinert
1941-2019
James G. Teinert, 78, passed away, Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was survived by his wife, Mary Teinert, daughter, Brenda McGee (Doug), father, Traugott Teinert, Sr., brothers; Traugott, Teinert, Jr., and Charles Teinert, sister, Mildred Butler (Eddie) grandchildren; Kayla McGee Vasquez (Moses) and Cole McGee (Jackie Vasquez), great grandchildren; Karly McGee, Bella McGee, Rylie McGee, Dylan McGee, Moses Vasquez Jr., and Mya Vasquez. A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 4PM to 6PM at the Heights Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 23, 2019
