James M. (Jim) Cole,
With a sprit of Thanksgiving the family of James "Jim" M. Cole tells all who know him or love him still, that he "transitioned", June 14, to his eternal home, finally released from the negative clutches of a stroke, suffered August 22, 2017 at his home in Westwood Shores, Trinity, TX.
Jim was one of the last two survivors of the 28 first cousins of the storied McGill family of Ouachita County, Arkansas.
Born February 9, 1930, Jim was a proud "Razorback" having graduated from the University of Arkansas, June 1954. He had a distinguished career as an executive with Foley Brothers of Federated Department Stores. Also, as a longtime resident of West University Place Houston, having served as Mayor from 1978 – 1980. His service commitment was spent as six years in US Army Reserves and two years active duty.
Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sue Payne Cole; sons David Cole and wife Peggy Osbourn; son Richard Cole and wife Karen Robinson, their son Kaleb; son Tommy Cole and his wife Joyce, and their children McKinzie and Marshall and grandson Michael Cole and wife Adriana and their sons Aidan and James. He was preceded in death by son Robert "Bobby" Cole, Michael's father, and brother William Cole.
There will be a small private service because of the Corona Virus, at the First United Methodist Church, Trinity. Followed by a Memorial service at Houston National Cemetery, date to be determined.
The family wished to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Avalon Place- Trinity for the dedicated and loving care they each gave Jim, especially Donna Cameron.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 22, 2020.
