James V. Facciolla
1934-2019
James V. "Jim" Facciolla, 84, of Matthews, NC died Thursday, March 07, 2019. Survived by wife Jermaine (Jerri) of Matthews, son James V. Facciolla and family of Conyngham, PA, daughters Jennifer Giffin and family of Houston, TX, and Janet Reynolds and family of Matthews, NC, stepchildren Jacqueline D'Elia of Matthews, NC and John Caporale and family of Houston. Preceded in death by father and mother, Nicholas and Elizabeth Facciolla, brother Modesto Martin (Marty) Facciolla, daughter Kathleen Ann Facciolla and granddaughter Nicole Christine Facciolla.
Born August 16, 1934 in Jersey City, NJ, Jim attended Teaneck, NJ public schools and Columbia University in the city of New York. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean conflict, and resided in Houston, TX since 1972, before moving to Matthews, NC in 2014.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2 PM, at Matthews United Methodist Church in the chapel; with a gathering at the family home following the service.
In lieu of the usual remembrances, memorial wishes to the Ronald McDonald House General Fund, 1907 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77001 would be appreciated.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019