James A. Van Winkle
1956-2019
James A. Van Winkle passed away peacefully on October 23 2019 in Conroe TX.
He is survived by his wife Mary of 35 years and King his lifelong service animal. Also survived by his brother Robert Van Winkle of Fishkill NY, a host of nieces and nephews in New York and Texas. His memory lives on with his ADAPT brothers and sisters. James was a compassionate advocate for the elderly and disabled. He lived his life to put a smile on others faces. The family is planning a Celebration of Life. Details to follow on Van Winkle's Facebook page.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2019