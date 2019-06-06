James "Sonny"

H. Wagner

1931-2019

James "Sonny" H. Wagner, age 87, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born on August 3, 1931 in Port Arthur, Texas. In his early years he was an avid stock car racer in the southern states. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. After he was discharged from the Navy, he went to work at the Houston Chronicle in 1955 and retired as a Pressman after 39 years of service. He then moved to Galveston, where he spent his retirement. He was an active member of the Broadway Church of Christ and he was also a volunteer at UTMB Hospital, where he would represent the church and minister to the patients. Published in Houston Chronicle from June 6 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary