James B. Wagner
1934-2019
James B. Wagner of Missouri City, TX, loving husband and father, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 85. Jim was born on May 15, 1934 in Mount Carmel, IL. A graduate of Eastern Illinois University, he was employed by Marathon Oil Company's tax department for 30 years, first in Findlay, OH and later in Houston, TX, where he retired in 1990. Jim married Sandra Kunkel of Vincennes, IN on April 6, 1958. She survives, along with sons Greg Wagner of Houston, TX and Mark Wagner of Rego Park, NY. Other surviving family members include daughter-in-law Denise Wagner, grandson Drew Wagner and his wife Stephanie, and grandson Eric Wagner. A member of Grace Presbyterian Church, Jim was a devoted Christian and lifelong seeker of spiritual truth. A quiet and introspective man of few words, his life was a testament to his faith in God and love of family. A memorial service will be held on October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 10221 Ella Lee Lane, Houston, TX. Tribute and or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019