James "Jim" Walsh1938-2020James (Jim) Walsh was born April 21, 1938 in Eagle Bend, Minnesota, to parents George Walsh and Florence Therrien. Jim passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:00am,Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church with burial following at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:30PM until 7:30pm with a rosary being recited at 6:30pm. Please visit our website for full obituary information.