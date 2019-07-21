Resources More Obituaries for James Weisinger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Weisinger

James Cleveland Weisinger of Kingwood, TX passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 at his assisted living home. He came to rest at the age of 94.95, 15 days shy of 95. He passed away from natural causes.

JC ("Jake" to some) was truly one of the good guys and a genuine role model in our complicated world. Born in Baytown, TX on July 18, 1924. He was a war hero in WWII having been shot on Christmas day 1944 during the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium. A decorated 1st Lieutenant in the 75th Infantry Division. He served as Provost Marshal at Ft. Crocket in Galveston, TX. JC was a proud graduate of Texas A&M /Class of '45 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He married the love of his life, Libby Reber Weisinger, in January 1947. They were happily married for 54 years until her passing in 2001. In June 1947 JC joined Humble Oil and Refining Company (now Exxon Mobil). During his career of 40 years he progressed through the ranks achieving a level of executive of the corporation. His first major assignment was as an ex-patriate in 1964 in Paris, France. Later he would be an executive of Exxon's Colony shale oil project in Denver Colorado. He retired from Exxon in November 1986. He would continue working for 18 years as a consultant for Fina Oil and Chemical and later for Neutron Manufacturing in Edmonton Alberta Canada.

Along the way, he was a loving father to two sons, Steve and later David.

In November JC married Earline Douglas Reber (Libby's sister-in-law). This was another happy marriage until Doug's passing in November 2014.

Throughout his long life, JC was always happy, never bitter. Always humble and constantly grateful. Based on these inherent qualities, he was endeared by the hospice and facility staff that cared and loved him over the last few months of his life. He will be missed by his family and many many friends. Rest in Peace friend and father. You received all A's in the game of life. You have earned it.

Preceded in death by

Father, Grover Cleveland Weisinger

Mother, Hallie Cheshire Weisinger

Wife, Libby Reber Weisinger

Daughter-in-Law, Cynthia Sowell Weisinger

Wife, Earline Doulas

Sister, Hallie Louise Weisinger Dunn

Canine companion, Jiggs

Survived by

Son and daughter-in-law, James Steven and Shelley Weisinger

Grandchildren, Barton and Ashley, and Austin Weisinger

Great-grandchildren, Makenzie (Kenzie), Brayden, Remington (Remi) and Haisley

Son, David Reber Weisinger

A memorial service will be help on Sunday July 14, 2019 at 3 p.m.

Landon Ridge Assisted Living

Kingwood, Tx

A memorial service will be help on Sunday July 14, 2019 at 3 p.m.

Landon Ridge Assisted Living

Kingwood, Tx

Interment of ashes will be completed at a later time along side his wife, Libby, at Brookside Cemetery, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039. Devotion 27. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 21, 2019