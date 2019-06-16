Services Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors 1010 Bering Drive Houston , TX 77057 (713) 789-3005 Visitation Following Services St. Luke's United Methodist Church 3471 Westheimer Road Houston , TX View Map Memorial service St. Luke's United Methodist Church 3471 Westheimer Road Houston , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for James Moore Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. James Wendell Moore

Just one day following the celebration of 60 wonderful years of marriage, our beloved husband and father, Dr. James Wendell Moore, peacefully passed away to his heavenly home. On the 6th of June 2019, after a courageous bout with a serious disease, Jim left his life on Earth having amazingly completed the task God gave him as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and servant of God. Surrounded by family, whom he loved whole-heartedly and unconditionally, Jim quietly slipped from the grips of a terrible illness to complete healing. Words cannot express how much we will miss our amazing husband and father and his love, his kindness, his gentleness, his wisdom, his selflessness, and his Godly manner. However, we are so grateful that he made a tremendous impact on this world, and that he is no longer suffering.

James Wendell Moore, Jim, was born on the 26th of April 1938, in Memphis, Tennessee to Jimmie Louise and Lawrence Wendell Moore. Jim attended Memphis Tech (high school); Lambuth College (Bachelor of Arts); The Methodist Theological School in Ohio (Masters of Divinity); and Centenary College (Doctor of Divinity). Jim served pastorates in Milan, Milledgeville, Morris Chapel and Jackson, Tennessee, and Lithopolis and Hopewell, Ohio. He was associate pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Jackson, Tennessee from 1965-70 and was Associate Director of the Memphis Conference Council on Ministries from 1970-72. He was a lecturer in the Lambuth University Department of Religion from 1968-71. Jim served Shreveport, Louisiana's First United Methodist Church from 1972-84 where he was co-pastor, sharing the pulpit with Dr. D. L. Dykes. From 1984-2006, Jim served as senior minister of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Houston with a membership of more than 8,000. During his retirement years, Dr. Moore served as minister in residence at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas from 2006-2019.

An award-winning author, Jim wrote over forty books including Seizing the Moments (Abington Press bestseller 1988; December Book of the Month, Guideposts), Yes Lord I Have Sinned But I Have Several Excellent Excuses, Healing Where It Hurts, and Rich In The Things That Count The Most. Jim also was the recipient of numerous honors. This list includes the J. Henry Bowden Sr. Preaching Award, the Caring Spirit Award, the John and Ruth Mount Alumni Award for Parish Ministry, the R. E. Womack Achievement Award, and a Sustaining Presence Award by Interfaith Care Partners. Jim was selected to be the Protestant Hour Preacher for December 1990 through March 1991 and for fall 2001.

Jim served as a member of the Board of Directors of The Methodist Hospital in the Houston Medical Center, a member of the Board of Trustees of Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, a member of the Executive Board at Perkins School of Theology in Dallas, and a member of the Houston Committee for Private Sector Initiatives. He also served on the national United Methodist General Council on Ministries and on the national United Methodist Commission on Communications. In 1996, Jim was the leader of the Texas Conference Delegation to General Conference. He was a Delegate to General Conference four times (1992, 1996, 2000, and 2004).

Although Jim earned all the accomplishments listed above, he would remind us that his greatest achievement was his precious family. He leaves so many extraordinary memories to the "love-of-his-life" June; daughter Jodi and her husband Danny DeHondt; son Jeff and his wife Claire; five cherished grandchildren: Sarah and her husband Taylor White, Paul DeHondt, Dawson, Daniel, and Mason Moore. (He would always say, "There is a reason why they are called 'grand.'") His brother Bob Moore and his wife Cynthia; his sister Susie Smith and her husband Tommy, and his sister-in-law Dale Seavers and her husband Gary also survive Jim. In addition, Jim has a host of very special nieces, nephews, and cousins, all whom he loved and treasured.

A master at cultivating loving, lasting relationships, Jim put the needs of all his family members, friends, coworkers, etc. before his own. As many have recently expressed, "Jim was the kindest, most sincere, most gracious man we have ever known." A close friend once asked Jim, "You have been so successful at so many things…a minister, a family member, a friend. What is your secret?" Jim's response, which beautifully summed up his life, was, "Love the people…simply love the people." What a beautiful life Jim Moore lived, and we are all so much richer having known him.

A memorial service honoring Dr. James W. Moore will be held at one o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 2nd of July 2019, in the sanctuary of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston, with Dr. Tom Pace and the Reverend Paul Rasmussen officiating.

Immediately following the Celebration of Life Service, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77027; to Faith Presbyterian Hospice Care Center, 12477 Merit Drive, Dallas, TX 75251; or to the .

Published in Houston Chronicle on June 16, 2019