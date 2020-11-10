James L. Wenzel, Jr. "Jim"
1948-2020
On Saturday, November 7, 2020, James L. Wenzel, Jr, devoted husband and loving father of four children, passed away at the age of 72. James, more commonly known as Jim, was born September 4, 1948, in Yoakum, TX, to Dorothy and James Wenzel, Sr. He received his B.S. from Texas A&M University in 1974 and went on to have an expansive career in industrial construction. On September 26, 1981, Jim married Nancy Baird of Vancouver, WA. They raised four children, Tyler, Amy, Emily, and Devlin, in Richmond, TX.
As a long time employee of Fluor, Inc, Jim worked on projects across Texas and Louisiana, as well as in Kuwait and Iraq. His career also took him across the Midwest, as well as Istanbul, Turkey, and other parts of the Middle East.
Jim was a man of deep strength and determination, a friendly face with a boisterous laugh, and had a singular knack for creative problem solving and getting a job done well.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Hahn Wenzel. He is survived by his wife Nancy, children Tyler Wenzel, Amy Martin, Emily Scherer, and Devlin Wenzel, father James L. Wenzel, Sr., as well as sisters Patricia Chilek, Rose Marlin, Doris McIntosh, and Leigh Anne Whittenton, and grandchildren Eleanor & Cormac Martin, Owen & Sophie Scherer, and Elizabeth & Jameson Wenzel.
The visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, from 6-8 pm at Sugar Land Mortuary, and funeral services will be held at 10 am on Friday, November 13, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Helping Hands of Richmond www.roserichhelpinghands.org