James L. Wilkerson

1939-2020

Jim Wilkerson, 81, passed away on November 4, 2020 at his home in Houston, Texas. He was a loving father, grandfather, and husband. Jim is survived by his wife and best friend Mary Wilkerson (Houston, TX); sons Kevin Wilkerson (Houston, TX) and Kirby Wilkerson (Dallas, TX); son Keith Wilkerson and his wife Nicole, and grandsons Nicholas and Zachary Wilkerson (Middlebury, VT); and beloved sister Patti Rechnitzer (Dover, ID).

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Mildred Wilkerson, beloved brother Dick Wilkerson, and former wife Kay Hendricks Calvin.

He was born in Houston and grew up in San Antonio, graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1957. Jim later attended Texas Tech University where he received his Bachelor of Business degree. He furthered his education by attaining a Master's in Business Administration from Kent State University in 1965.

Jim was heavily involved in his son's extracurricular actives and sports. He enjoyed coaching his son's little league teams and attending their cross country meets, track meets, baseball games, and football games in high school and college.

He spent 30 years in the oilfield equipment industry managing human resources and labor negotiations for several companies. After retirement as a Senior Vice President of ABB Vetco Gray, he started a new career as a professor at Texas A&M working with second year graduate students in international management.

Jim loved running and competed in several marathons and triathlons over the years. He was one of the first members of the Houstonian Health Club. Jim was also an avid golfer and a member of Braeburn Country Club for the past 22 years. Lastly, he loved saltwater fly fishing and spent many days fishing in Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay.

A private funeral service will be held in Houston on Friday, December 11. Please contact the family for details.



