James "Jim" Joseph Willburn
1939-2019
James "Jim" Joseph Willburn went to be with our Lord Jesus on November 20, 2019. Jim was born on March 10, 1939 in Ft. Worth, TX to Frank Edward and Catherine Ellen (O'Connor) Willburn. He graduated in 1958 from Christian Brothers Price College Catholic High School in Amarillo, TX, and, in 1963, Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, NM, where he played football on scholarship. He served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve. On July 2, 1966 he married Mary Ellen Ruh of Chicago, IL, in Evergreen, CO. In 1971 he joined and subsequently ran his father's plumbing business, Frank's Plumbing, in Houston, TX, and also acquired Jarrell's Plumbing. Jim and Mary Ellen assisted in founding St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in southeast Houston. Jim was a member of Rotary Club International, serving a term as President. In 2003 he co-founded Abacus Plumbing Company. Since 2003, Jim was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in north Houston where he led the St. Rose Food Pantry and served as President of St. Vincent de Paul Society. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mary Ellen, his parents, and his siblings: Cana Wright, Edward (Buddy), Frank (Frankie), and John Danny. He is survived by his brother Richard (Dick), sister, Mary Catherine Bates, son, Christopher and wife, Annette, son Matthew and wife, Trish, daughter Margaret (Meggen), and grandchildren, Ashlyn, Aubrey, Emery, Connor and Landon. Jim is buried at Woodlawn Cemetery, Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 9, 2019