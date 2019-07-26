Home

Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Wright


1938 - 2019
James Wright Obituary
James E. Wright
1938-2019
James E. Wright passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 81, after a long battle with Leukemia and Cancer. James was born in DeKalb, Texas on May 12, 1938 to Joseph and Ossie Wright. He was a longtime resident of the Port Houston/ Denver Harbor area before moving to Channelview. After serving his country in the Marines, James came home and worked in the oil & gas industry. After accepting early retirement from Hydril, he continued to work at several other pipe threading companies and shared his knowledge and commitment to excellence and quality. James was preceded in death by: His beloved wife Faye Wright of 42 years;Daughters: Wanda Gunnels and Kathy Walters; Grandson Phillip Chambers; His Parents: Joseph and Ossie Wright; and Siblings Howell, Paul, Franklin and Nina. Hewas the beloved father of Sharon, James Gunnels, and Diana Chambers. He will be greatly missed by his friends, and five generations of family. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Forest Park Lawndale from 10 am – to 12 pm with services to follow from 12 pm to 1 pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 26, 2019
