Jamie Lynn Gilmore

1982-2019

"You are altogether beautiful, my darling, beautiful in every way." Song of Songs 4:7

This verse uniquely reflects the life and legacy left by Jamie Lynn Gilmore who passed away on the 20th of June 2019. She was 37 years old. Jamie was born in the Houston area in 1982. She was an extremely strong, resilient woman who was given the battle of fighting cancer since the age of 14. After being a pediatric cancer survivor, Jamie went on to live the life one would be very proud of, building a life with her husband, Garrick Glascock.

In 2002, Jamie gave birth to their beautiful, miracle baby, Mikala. Although Jamie continued to battle cancer relapses, she wouldn't let it get her down. She juggled being a loving partner, a great mother, and a career woman all at the same time. Jamie was continuously working to further her education & build her career. Early on, she worked as a paralegal, then dove into real estate investments, and became a realtor. At the age of 29, she opened her own brokerage firm and in 2012 she was accepted into the Texas Realtors Leadership Program. Little did she know her fellow realtors would be a strong support for what was coming next.

In May of 2012, after a fourth relapse, Jamie had had enough. She embarked on a mission to find a cure and with the help of family and friends she founded the Jamie's Hope Foundation. Initially Jamie wanted the foundation to support research for her type of cancer, Acinic Cell Carcinoma, however, being the selfless person that she was, she didn't want to focus on such a rare cancer and her desires turned to finding hope for all. The mission of Jamie's Hope is to support personalized medicine research at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center while helping those directly affected by cancer and raising awareness on cancer prevention and early detection.

Ask anyone who knew Jamie to describe her and you'll hear words such as: determined, kind, compassionate, graceful, fighter, the epitome of strength. She was a loving soul who had a love for life and adventure. She enjoyed traveling with her family and spending time with her friends. She attended Second Baptist Church on Woodway and cherished her relationship with one of their hospital ministers, Charlie Townsend.

Jamie's life may have been cut short but the amount of people she touched through her vision of Jamie's Hope was anything but. She inspired and encouraged many, providing hope in what felt like times of complete despair.

Jamie is survived by her husband of 19 years, Garrick and their amazing daughter, Mikala (16), her parents Paula Gilmore, Earl Gilmore, and Paulette Gilmore, her sisters Cindy Barnes and Sabrina Gilmore along with many other family and dear friends. Jamie was and forever will be very loved.

On Friday, June 28, 2019, a service will be held at Second Baptist Church (6400 Woodway Drive, Houston, TX 77057) at 12pm followed by a Celebration of Life at the Corinthian (202 Fannin Street, Houston, Texas 77002) from 1pm to 4pm. The burial service will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery (4955 Pine Street, Beaumont, Texas 77703) at 1pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The procession leading to the cemetery will start from Dettling Funeral Home (14094 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079) at 11am. Jamie will be interred with family members who has passed before her.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be made to the Jamie's Hope Foundation at www.JamiesHope.org; her Legacy of Hope. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary