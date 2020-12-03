Jamie Hastings Kerr, Jr.

1926-2020

Jamie Hastings Kerr, Jr. died peacefully of natural causes on November 25 at the home of his oldest daughter, Lucy Otto, in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. He was 94.

Born in Manhattan and raised in the Bronx, Jamie attended Kent School in Connecticut and graduated from Cornell University with a B.S. in Civil Engineering after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII. He spent his career at Raymond International and earned a reputation as a loyal, honest, hard-working construction manager who could tell a story about every continent where he drove piles. After more than 40 moves, Jamie settled his family in Kenilworth, Illinois from 1964 to 1982, when he moved to Houston. He was proud to be the original girl dad, oldest swimmer at the Briar Club and faithful member of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church.

At a living memorial last Thanksgiving, Jamie was celebrated by his family for the loving man he was and the steadfast life he lived. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Sue F. Kerr, and survived by his four daughters: Lucy Otto, Candace Martin (Bob), Alison O'Leary (Danny) and Weezie Mackey (Rob); 13 grandchildren: James Otto (Alli), Anne Sullivan (Cory), Charlie Otto (Kasey), Jamie Martin, Chris Martin, Nick Martin (Brittany), Lindsay Swanson (Joel), Patrick O'Leary (Lisa), Emmy Hickey (Sean), John O'Leary (Abbey), Michael O'Leary, Conor Mackey and Matthew Mackey; and four great grandchildren: Ezra and Levi Martin, Elvis Jane Otto, George O'Hickey, Baby Otto due in December 2020.

In lieu of donations, the family asks that friends listen to bagpipe music, swim a lap at the Briar Club, sip Jack Daniels on a Friday night, watch an episode of Blue Bloods or Monk, and enjoy your family any chance you get, preferably at the beach.

A memorial celebration will be held in Houston during a safer time.



