1/
Jamie Kerr Jr.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamie Hastings Kerr, Jr.
1926-2020
Jamie Hastings Kerr, Jr. died peacefully of natural causes on November 25 at the home of his oldest daughter, Lucy Otto, in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. He was 94.
Born in Manhattan and raised in the Bronx, Jamie attended Kent School in Connecticut and graduated from Cornell University with a B.S. in Civil Engineering after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII. He spent his career at Raymond International and earned a reputation as a loyal, honest, hard-working construction manager who could tell a story about every continent where he drove piles. After more than 40 moves, Jamie settled his family in Kenilworth, Illinois from 1964 to 1982, when he moved to Houston. He was proud to be the original girl dad, oldest swimmer at the Briar Club and faithful member of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church.
At a living memorial last Thanksgiving, Jamie was celebrated by his family for the loving man he was and the steadfast life he lived. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Sue F. Kerr, and survived by his four daughters: Lucy Otto, Candace Martin (Bob), Alison O'Leary (Danny) and Weezie Mackey (Rob); 13 grandchildren: James Otto (Alli), Anne Sullivan (Cory), Charlie Otto (Kasey), Jamie Martin, Chris Martin, Nick Martin (Brittany), Lindsay Swanson (Joel), Patrick O'Leary (Lisa), Emmy Hickey (Sean), John O'Leary (Abbey), Michael O'Leary, Conor Mackey and Matthew Mackey; and four great grandchildren: Ezra and Levi Martin, Elvis Jane Otto, George O'Hickey, Baby Otto due in December 2020.
In lieu of donations, the family asks that friends listen to bagpipe music, swim a lap at the Briar Club, sip Jack Daniels on a Friday night, watch an episode of Blue Bloods or Monk, and enjoy your family any chance you get, preferably at the beach.
A memorial celebration will be held in Houston during a safer time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Always one of the Greatest Generation and a strong, good man. We didn't agree on politics, but I always revered Mr Kerr as an astute, knowledgeable family friend. His wife Sue Felt Kerr was my true hero though, an artist and writer and fabulous mother who was powerful enough to endure those many moves around the country. Great sense of humor, too!
But God Bless Jamie as well, and I am forever grateful of how he helped us search for our tiny black kitten ,lost in the sand dunes we shared at our beloved Sea Isle.
Jann Jackson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved