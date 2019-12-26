|
Jamie Lee Landry
1917-2019
Jamie Lee Landry (Henry) age 102 passed away Sunday December 22nd, 2019 at her home.
She was born February 13th, 1917 in Shreveport, Louisiana, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry.
Jamie was proceeded in death by her husband of 59 years Rome Landry.
Jamie was an incredible, mother, grandmother, sister, wife, friend, singer and follower of Christ. She was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church the 2nd oldest Episcopal Parish in Houston. Jamie was a woman of deep faith. Jamie lived her faith by serving others, and letting the Lord speak through her.
Jamie is survived by her 3 daughters and 1 son-n-law, Patsy Alston, Romell Francis Underwood, Julie Maxcey; Jim Maxcey; 9 grandchildren: Doug Maxcey, Brad Maxcey, Wade Maxcey; Debra McKinney, Toni Schramme, Tracy Alston, Scott Herring; Stephanie Landrian, and James Douglas Braden. She also leaves behind over a dozen great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her and her incredible smile.
Funeral Services - Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery Services Friday December 27th - Visitation at 9-10am Service 10-11am and Burial 11am
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 26, 2019