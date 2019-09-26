Home

Jamie Musick


1954 - 2019
Jamie Musick Obituary
Jamie Black Musick
1954-2019
Jamie Black Musick, 65, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was born May 22, 1954 in Galveston, Texas to Harry Gean Black, Jr. and Joyce Kay Black.
A memorial service for Jamie will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 am in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. A private burial will take place at a later date at Galveston Memorial Park.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019
