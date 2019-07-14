Jan Schuyler Roush

1935-2019

December 28, 1935 -

July 9, 2019



Surrounded by family and friends during the summer afternoon of July 9, Jan Schuyler Roush left all earthly pain behind to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and to reunite with the love of his life, Claudette, after a fierce and courageous battle with cancer.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Claudette Webster Roush, his brother-in-law, Frank Taylor (Chip) Webster and his only brother, William Wakefield Roush, Jan is survived by his four daughters, Ginger Potthast, Julie Roush, Janet Flood and Joan Roush; sons-in-law Billy Potthast, Charles Flood, and Humberto Perez; sisters- in- law Elizabeth Webster and Gale Schober, and his brother's only son William Wakefield Roush. Jan has nine grandchildren: Jennifer and husband Tyler, Stephanie and husband Greg, Kimberly, Alex, Alison, Skyler, William, Daniel and Christopher, two great grandchildren, Eleanor and Tripp, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins from The Shotwell and Webster families.

Jan was born in Houston to Vera Marie and William Lester Roush on December 28,1935. He excelled in academics and ROTC at San Jacinto High School and graduated from The University of Texas as a leader in Delta Tau Delta fraternity before enlisting in military service. While serving as First Lieutenant, Jan received the unique honor of being chosen to join the 7 Special Forces Group- Green Beret. He remained involved throughout his life, serving as President and Treasurer for Houston Special Forces Chapter 39.

An active member of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church for over 50 years, Jan's church family played an important role in his everyday life. Along with many dear friends, Michael Draper and Maryanne Goodearle provided amazing support which became Jan's lifeline after Claudette's death in 2014 and his own cancer diagnosis three years later.

Jan was a successful stockbroker in Houston when he discovered and bought a thriving manufacturing company in Pearland. He ran Markload Systems for 40 years, and his loyalty and leadership is proved by how many employees have remained for decades.

An avid scuba diver, Jan loved underwater photography, deep-sea fishing, boating, water-skiing, and traveling. He was especially proud to have caught a 1,086 lb. marlin off the coast of Australia (where he did some incredible scuba-diving, of course!) He enjoyed fast cars and living a life full of adventure with his friends and family.

Special thanks to Jan's MDA oncology team headed by Drs. Charles Lu and Jack Phan, and to all the nurses, specialists, and technicians. They provided excellent care and their support of Jan was very heart warming.

Memorial Service and Reception will be Tuesday, July 23rd at 3 pm at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 12535 Perthshire Rd, Houston Texas,77024, Rev. Korey Wright, celebrant. A private family Burial is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24 at 10:30 am at Forest Park Lawndale, 6900 Lawndale Dr., Houston Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Spirit Episcopal Church are gratefully accepted. Published in Houston Chronicle from July 14 to July 22, 2019