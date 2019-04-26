Sister Jane Abell, O.P.

1928-2019

Sister Jane Abell, O.P. (Sr. James Marie) gave her last earthly gift of herself to God on Holy Saturday, April 20, 2019. Her journey began on June 28, 1928, the day she was born to the late Marie Catherine Guidry Abell and James L. Abell. Sister was predeceased by her brothers James, Jr. and Thomas Joseph. She is survived by her sister Barbara Abell (Houston), her sister-in-law Mary Lyons Abell, her niece Lisa Abell Thompson and husband Mark, great nieces Asher E. and Catherine Jane Thompson (Kerrville).

Sr. Jane graduated from St. Vincent Academy in Louisiana in 1945; she earned a B.S. from Dominican College (Houston), an M.A. in Mathematics from the University of Texas (Austin), an M.A. in Theology from Notre Dame. Extensive religious studies continued at Catholic University of America (D.C.). She later learned Spanish at Our Lady of the Lake University (San Antonio). Her interest in Cosmology, Environmental issues, and Peace/Justice issues led her to actively participate in workshops and conferences.

Her ministries made full use of her education. As a secondary teacher she served at St. Agnes Academy and St. Pius X (Houston), and St. Paul (California). She was a campus minister at the University of Houston and a Pastoral Minister at Our Lady of St. John parish. Her role from 1961-68 was Formation Director for the Congregation. In 1978 she was elected Prioress and served two terms. In August of 1987 she became Promoter of Justice and Peace and Care of Creation and served in this capacity until 2010. In addition to providing educational opportunities regarding justice issues and taking part in demonstrations, one of her activities was organizing educational/experiential trips to Guatemala where the Congregation has an elementary school. A deep faith and prayer life sustained these many services as well as her great love for God and Community. A true follower of St. Dominic, fittingly, her funeral occurs on the Feast of St. Catherine of Siena.

Sister Jane's body will be received at St. Dominic Villa on Sunday, April 28 at 5:00 p.m. Evening Prayer follows in the Spirituality Center (Meeting Room) at 6:30 p.m. The funeral will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. in the Spirituality Center, 6501 Almeda road, Houston 77021.

Donations may be made in memory of Sister Jane Abell to the Justice Ministry Fund, Dominican Sisters of Houston or to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 6501 Almeda Road 77021. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019