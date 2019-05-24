Jane Frazier Agnew

1934-2019

Mrs. Jane Frazier Agnew, formerly of Cumming, Georgia, and Orangeburg, South Carolina, died on May 17, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, South Carolina. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Agnew was born on August 31, 1934, in Natchez, Mississippi, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Bob F. Frazier. She was a graduate of Natchez High School and Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg until she moved to Cumming, Georgia, in 2005, when she became a member of Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. She was an ordained Deacon and Elder. She was also a sustaining member of the Junior League of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and served on the executive committee of Audubon Girl Scout Council in Baton Rouge. In Orangeburg, she was a member of P.E.O, a volunteer at The Regional Medical Center, and a mentor at Mellichamp Elementary School. Mrs. Agnew was the widow of David Frazer Agnew, and is survived by four daughters: Caroline, her husband Randy Brazzel of League City, Texas, and their sons, Nicholas and Timothy; Amy, her husband Nate Pihlstrom of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and their children, Emily, Eric, Nathan and Anna; Margaret, her husband Sam Lynch of Cumming, Georgia, and their children, Charlie and David Nelson; and Kate, her husband Jim Moore of Florence, South Carolina, and their daughters, Mary Frances and Lucy. She is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Charles C. Kempinska, of Natchez, Mississippi, two nieces and a nephew. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to , First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg, South Carolina, or McLeod Hospice House in Florence, South Carolina. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary