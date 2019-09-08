|
|
Jane Callaham Bremer
1936-2019
Jane Callaham Bremer, 83 years old, passed away on September 1, 2019 in Blanco, Texas. Jane was born in Atlanta, Georgia to parents Elizabeth and Edward Callaham on April 29, 1936. After spending her high school years in Atlanta, Jane graduated from Auburn University in 1957. Soon after, she met and married Texas Aggie, Charles Bremer, a petroleum engineer with Shell Oil. The family enjoyed living throughout the U.S., finally nesting in Houston, Texas. Unfortunately, Charles' life ended in 1988. In 1997, small-town living and golf brought Jane to Sun City in Georgetown, Texas for many happy years. She and Bruce Powell were married in 2003 and though no longer married they remained close friends.
Jane is survived by her daughter Kate Bremer, her son Ed Bremer(Karen), 5 Grandsons, Corey Koewers(Megan), Charlie Bremer(Jeri-Ashley), Joshua Koewers, Gilbert Bremer, Justin Koewers in addition to 2 great granddaughters, Mia Bremer and Halli Garcia, two great grandsons, Hayden Koewers and Conner Koewers and her dear friend Bruce Powell of Georgetown, Texas.
Jane was preceded in death by her 1st husband Charles Bremer, her parents Elizabeth and Edward Callaham, and her in-laws Charles Bremer and Grace Evetts Bremer.
We thank Wesleyan Hospice and Hill Country Memorial Hospice for their great care. Jane was also very grateful to her dear and loving family.
Per her request no services will be held. Should you wish to do so, please make memorial contributions to the above-mentioned Hospice Organizations.
Wesleyan Hospice, 2100 Scenic Drive #140, Georgetown, TX 78626.
Hill Country Memorial Hospice, 808 Reuben Street, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019