Jane Douglass

Craddock

1923-2019

Jane Douglass Craddock passed away peacefully Friday April 5, 2019, in Granbury, Texas surrounded by her family. Born on 13 September 1923 to William and Veneta (nee Daniel) Douglass, she was preceded in death by her parents and brothers David and William Douglass.

In 1939 Jane graduated from Lamar High School in Houston. As a summer camper at Waldemar Girls Camp in Hunt she was voted Ideal Girl of 1940. She attended the University of Texas and was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. Following graduation in 1944 with a degree in physical education, she returned to Houston to teach middle school.

Jane married James H. Craddock in 1946 and raised their family in Houston. In 1991 they retired to Granbury to live in "The Daniel House", built in 1892 by her grandfather W B Daniel.

Jane is survived by sons Douglass, Daniel, Hal (Ann Marie) and Tom (Beah), grandchildren Hannah, Emma, Aidan and Nolan, and close family friend Hank Clark.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the ( ) or the Nature Conservancy (www.nature.org/en-us).

Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019