Jane (Shackelford) Fee
1952-2020
Jane Fee, age 67, of Elkton, MD passed away August 2, 2020. She was born on October 27, 1952 in Seattle, WA to the late Lloyd Clarence Shackelford and Virginia Lee Shackelford (Morris).
Jane was a motivated and determined being that earned an associate's degree in travel administration. She went on to start her own business in Houston, TX as a travel agent and made her family proud of her one-million dollars in sales during the year of 1987. Jane loved genealogy where she traced her ancestry back to William the Conqueror. She will be especially missed around the holiday season when her family always would share lasagna for the Christmas Eve meal. Jane also outwardly expressed her attraction to dragons and collected many of their mystical figurines.
Jane is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Jim Fee of Elkton, MD; sister, Alice Elaine Arakaki of Hawaii; and brother, Larry Shackelford of Houston, TX.
Services for Jane will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "American Cancer Society
" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
