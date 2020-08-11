1/
Jane Fee
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane (Shackelford) Fee
1952-2020
Jane Fee, age 67, of Elkton, MD passed away August 2, 2020. She was born on October 27, 1952 in Seattle, WA to the late Lloyd Clarence Shackelford and Virginia Lee Shackelford (Morris).
Jane was a motivated and determined being that earned an associate's degree in travel administration. She went on to start her own business in Houston, TX as a travel agent and made her family proud of her one-million dollars in sales during the year of 1987. Jane loved genealogy where she traced her ancestry back to William the Conqueror. She will be especially missed around the holiday season when her family always would share lasagna for the Christmas Eve meal. Jane also outwardly expressed her attraction to dragons and collected many of their mystical figurines.
Jane is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Jim Fee of Elkton, MD; sister, Alice Elaine Arakaki of Hawaii; and brother, Larry Shackelford of Houston, TX.
Services for Jane will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "American Cancer Society" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
259 East Main Street
Elkton, MD 21921
410-398-3388
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved