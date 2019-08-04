Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Park Westheimer
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX
1947 - 2019
Native Houstonian, Jane Gookin peacefully passed away on August 1st at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Born on July 29th, 1947, she was preceded in death by her parents A.J. and Dorothy Salley and her brother Jim Salley.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Jane was a truly precious friend to many, and a second mom to those in need of advice. Jane was a principled woman of strong character who influenced many young women before such mentoring was popular. She led a full and happy life through warmth, honesty and kindness.
A tomboy at heart, Jane loved to climb trees, fish and swim and became a lifeguard in high school. She became a strong advocate of water safety for children and taught many children of all ages to swim safely. She attended LSU and was the founder and designer for Chameleon Custom Graphics, a print art and graphics company that worked primarily for physicians and aestheticians in the Houston area. A woman of many talents, Jane was an accomplished artist, chef, and interior decorator.
Cherishing her memory are her husband Lanny; her daughters Sarah (Franco) Ferrari , Dorea Bratcher, Lea Ann (Jorge)Alvarez, and Lauren (Hunter) Dunham; her grandchildren Francesco, Chiara, Ian, Frances, Valentina and Wade.
A Celebration of Life for Jane, will be held on Monday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Park Westheimer-12800 Westheimer Road- Houston, Texas 77077
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to 100 Club Survivors Fund www.100Club.org or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston www.bgcgh.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
