Jane Turner Kucel
1931-2020
Born March 3 1931 in Post, Texas
Passed away on August 8 2020 Grapevine, Texas
Jane will be remembered as an independent woman who was born and raised in a small farming community west of Post, Texas . She was the daughter of L S ' Hy ' Turner and Reba Turner .
She attended Abilene Christian College , Graduated from the University of Texas at Austin , and attended Columbia University graduate school .
She then worked for Shell Oil company in New Orleans Louisiana where she met her husband and started a family raising two children, Scott and Carol .
Moving to Houston in the sixties, she became a Medical Records Librarian until her retirement .
A lover of gardening, music, and art she enjoyed living as a Houston resident for over fifty years .
She is survived by her two children Scott, a resident of Dallas Fort Worth, Tx , and Carol a resident of Boise, Idaho.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2020.