Jane Turner Kucel

1931-2020

Born March 3 1931 in Post, Texas

Passed away on August 8 2020 Grapevine, Texas



Jane will be remembered as an independent woman who was born and raised in a small farming community west of Post, Texas . She was the daughter of L S ' Hy ' Turner and Reba Turner .

She attended Abilene Christian College , Graduated from the University of Texas at Austin , and attended Columbia University graduate school .



She then worked for Shell Oil company in New Orleans Louisiana where she met her husband and started a family raising two children, Scott and Carol .



Moving to Houston in the sixties, she became a Medical Records Librarian until her retirement .



A lover of gardening, music, and art she enjoyed living as a Houston resident for over fifty years .



She is survived by her two children Scott, a resident of Dallas Fort Worth, Tx , and Carol a resident of Boise, Idaho.



