Jane Kucel
1931 - 2020
Jane Turner Kucel
1931-2020
Born March 3 1931 in Post, Texas
Passed away on August 8 2020 Grapevine, Texas

Jane will be remembered as an independent woman who was born and raised in a small farming community west of Post, Texas . She was the daughter of L S ' Hy ' Turner and Reba Turner .
She attended Abilene Christian College , Graduated from the University of Texas at Austin , and attended Columbia University graduate school .

She then worked for Shell Oil company in New Orleans Louisiana where she met her husband and started a family raising two children, Scott and Carol .

Moving to Houston in the sixties, she became a Medical Records Librarian until her retirement .

A lover of gardening, music, and art she enjoyed living as a Houston resident for over fifty years .

She is survived by her two children Scott, a resident of Dallas Fort Worth, Tx , and Carol a resident of Boise, Idaho.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
