Jane Louise Venters
1935-2020
Jane Louise Venters, 85, of Houston, TX departed this life on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at The Crossing Community Church, 3225 West Orem Dr., Houston, TX 77045. Viewing is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX (409)621-1677. Burial will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens 2426 Cullen Blvd.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2020.