1/1
Jane Louise Venters
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Louise Venters
1935-2020
Jane Louise Venters, 85, of Houston, TX departed this life on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at The Crossing Community Church, 3225 West Orem Dr., Houston, TX 77045. Viewing is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX (409)621-1677. Burial will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens 2426 Cullen Blvd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Crossing Community Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Crossing Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wynn Funeral Home
602 32Nd St
Galveston, TX 77550
(409) 621-1677
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wynn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved