Jane Moody Brooks

1930-2019

Jane Moody Brooks passed away peacefully early Monday morning, the 25th of March 2019, in San Antonio, where she had been living with her son, Edward, and his family for the past year.

A Houston native and proud 6th generation Texan, Jane – "Tidda," to her friends – was born on the 31st of August, 1930. She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Peter Gautier Brooks, her parents, Rubye and Charles Moody, her brother Charles Warner Moody, and first husband, Robert Paul Inge. Jane is survived by her four children – Susan Inge Brooks and husband, John Salzman; Sarah Brooks Eilers and husband, Eric Eilers; Edward Gautier Brooks and wife, Helena Lekan Brooks; and Peter Moody Brooks and wife, Carla Escoda Brooks. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: James Eilers and wife, Lindsay Floyd Eilers; Ellen Eilers; Harrison Eilers; Antonia Brooks and husband, Andrew Dougall; Gayla Brooks; Paloma Brooks; Rachel Brooks; and Peter Joseph Brooks. Lastly, she leaves behind her great-grandson, Burton Eilers.

Jane attended Lanier Junior High, Lamar High School, and was particularly fond of her childhood summers spent at Camp Arrowhead in the Texas hill country. She graduated from Mt. Vernon College in Washington, D.C., and The University of Texas, with degrees in English, and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She married her college sweetheart, LTJG Robert Paul "Bob" Inge, who was killed in the May 1954 accident aboard the USS BENNINGTON shortly after the birth of their daughter, Susan. Later, she married banker Peter Gautier Brooks and the two developed a lifelong passion for antique collecting. Jane cherished her homes and her gardens at Briar Hollow in Houston and Windhill Farm in Brenham, maintaining an active interest in horticulture and historic preservation. She hosted great parties—loved entertaining and sharing her homes. She instilled in her children an appreciation of art and design—of antiques, azaleas, and antique roses. The consummate mom and grandmother, she was happiest when talking about her family. Jane was fond of saying that she had "perfect" kids and grandkids. She had lifelong friends and enjoyed socializing with them. Jane was a member of the Houston Country Club, The Junior League of Houston and the River Oaks Garden Club where she fostered her joy of arranging flowers. In later years, she played rummikub weekly at the country club – with a glass of wine afterwards!

A memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 30th of March, at St. John the Divine Episcopal Chapel, 2450 River Oaks Boulevard in Houston, with the Reverend Reagan Cocke officiating. Immediately following the service, all are invited to join the family at a reception to be held in The Parlor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be directed to Bayou Bend Gardens Endowment, P.O. Box 6826, Houston, Texas 77265-6826. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary