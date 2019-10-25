Home

Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
1927 - 2019
Jane Page Obituary
Jane S. Page
1927-2019
It is with heavy hearts that the Page family announces the passing of Jane S. Page, aged 91, who entered the gates of Heaven on October 20, 2019. Jane was born November 6, 1927 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late James and Edith Spratt. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years Eugene F. Page Jr; her children Eugene Page III and wife HeeSoon, Elizabeth Phillips and husband Lee, Joan Page, Christopher Page and wife Tisha; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A devout Catholic and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Jane could most frequently be found on the tennis court or tending to her flower garden, both of which gave her great joy. She had a kind and lively soul, and her warmth, wit and humor will forever be remembered in a life well lived. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator and dancing among the angels. A celebration of Jane's life will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on Sunday, October 27th at 2pm with a reception following: 13001 Katy Freeway Houston, TX 77079. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.mem.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019
