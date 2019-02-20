Jane Carolyn Peacock

1928-2019

Jane Carolyn Peacock joined her predeceased husband of 67 years, Elwin, on Thursday, the 14th of February, Valentine's Day, after being apart for over 2 years. Jane transitioned quickly and peacefully. She was born in Aurora, Illinois to parents Harold and Jean Breitenstein and she was just 2 weeks shy of celebrating her 91st birthday. Her family knows she is in a beautiful new spot rejoining Elwin and many predeceased relatives and close friends; likely with a Maker's Mark cocktail in her hand.

Jane attended The University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado and was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. It was at CU where she met Elwin on a blind date that started a lifelong bond of love, family and fun.

Jane was a loving mother of four children. She was involved and supportive of all aspects of her children's and Elwin's activities.

When Elwin became an independent oil and gas consultant, Jane was his only employee and the family was able to permanently settle in Houston, Texas. The family's first Houston home was in Briargrove Park. In 1974, Jane suggested to Elwin it was time to move and they purchased their last home together in the Riverbend Subdivision. It was there she was able to live out her final years. Everywhere Jane and Elwin lived, they loved their neighbors; especially the neighborhood children and pets.

In 1967, Jane convinced Elwin to join The Houston Racquet Club knowing it would be a great place for the whole family to socialize, exercise and make new acquaintances. She was proud to note that joining the Club was one of her best decisions, paying the then, princely sum of $600. At the Club, she enjoyed many social activities, including tennis and was a working volunteer for the National Senior Women's Tennis tournament.

While living in Houston, Jane and Elwin were members of the Southwest Methodist Church. Jane loved to sing and was a member of the church Choir. Subsequently, she and Elwin joined The Chapelwood Methodist Church. They were both involved in many activities including their beloved Sunday School. Many lifelong memories and friends were made at Church.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sarah Bialy. She is survived by sons David Peacock, and fiancé Jennifer Boudreaux of Dallas, Texas, Paul Peacock, of Houston, Texas and daughters Julie Peacock, of Houston, Texas, and Helen Peacock, of Nashville Tennessee. Other survivors include her brother-in-law Robert B. Peacock and his wife Sidge, of Dallas, Texas; nieces and nephews include Robert Peacock and wife Becky of Libertyville, Illinois, Kathy Peacock, of Plano, Texas, Cathy and Don Beazley of Alachua, Florida, Lucy and Doug McCauseland of Arlington, Virginia, and Suzie Boynton of Vero Beach, Florida.

The family thanks Lashunda and her many team members for taking such personal and loving care of mom in her final years.

Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family and share remembrances of Jane during a reception to be held from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 21st of February, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family has asked that memorial contributions be directed to the Chapelwood Foundation, 11140 Greenbay, Houston, Texas 77024; or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.

Please visit Jane's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary