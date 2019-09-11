|
|
Jane Larson Ramsey
1944-2019
Jane Larson Ramsey passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was born on January 21, 1944 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Herbert August Larson and Rose Mary Eades Larson. The family moved to Houston shortly thereafter where they began attending St. Luke's United Methodist Church (UMC) when it was in its earliest stages, back when services were held in the Lamar High School Auditorium. It was here that she was baptized by Dr. Durwood Fleming. She remained a life-long member.
During her childhood, Jane enjoyed ballet, fencing (state champion) and special summer trips to dude ranches in Montana and Colorado. She attended Lanier Middle School, Lamar High School, and went on to attend Texas Christian University, where she graduated with a BA in social work. After that, she returned to Houston and began to work at MD Anderson in a group doing genetic research related to cancer. While there, Jane met her husband of 48 years, Ben Ramsey; they later married at St. Luke's UMC on April 15, 1972. She continued to work at MD Anderson for 12 years.
When her first daughter, Anessa, arrived, she began to work part time at The Pain Care Center so she could spend more time at home. When her second daughter, Brindley, arrived she began her amazing journey as a full-time stay at home mom, and changed her daughters' lives forever. She spent much of their elementary days volunteering as school nurse substitute, homeroom mom and softball team mom. Jane never missed a choir concert, softball game, or theatre production for either of her girls. As they grew older, her caring and loving personality called her to volunteering at the church she was always loyal to, St. Luke's. She remained working with the funeral guild, prayer ministry, and kitchen ministry for many years, and built deep relationships with all of the people she served. In February of 2016, the church awarded her the Distinguished Life Award. Unfortunately, due to her health issues and seemingly endless battles with pain management, she was not able to continue to volunteer for nearly as long as she would have liked.
Throughout the whole of her life, Jane always demonstrated selfless love and care for her family and loved ones. She had a spirit of joy and hope and could always find a sense of humor even in the midst of pain. As a life-long Houstonian, she was an avid fan of both the Houston Astros and Houston Rockets. She leaves behind her husband, Ben Ramsey, Anessa Ramsey and husband Michael Jasionowski and grandson Nigel Henry Jasionowski, Brindley Ginn and her husband Brian and grandsons Tristan Ginn and Aidan Ginn, brother Jerry Larson and wife Donna Larson and their sons Bobby Don Larson and August Larson, many beloved cousins and her life-long best friend of 71 years, Linda Elkins. She touched everyone she came in contact with, from people she has known and been close to for years, to anyone who had the pleasure of sharing a doctor's waiting room with her.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00pm in the sanctuary at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Luke's UMC Student Ministry Scholarship Fund at https://my.stlukesmethodist.org/jane.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019