Jane "Mama Jayne" Reiner (Farley)
1936-2020
Jane "Mama Jayne" Reiner (Farley) passed away peacefully in the hospital in Sugar Land, Texas on May 12, 2020 at the age of 83. Jane was born on September 26, 1936 in Lawrence, Kansas to Wilma Mae Farley and James Theron Farley. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dr. Eric B Reiner II and her daughter Lisa Reiner Altenbern. Jane is survived by her son, Eric B Reiner III and wife Rena, of Missouri City, Texas. She loved her grandchildren, Stephanie Altenbern, Meghan Reiner, Eric "Buddy" Reiner IV, Tiffanie Altenbern and Charlotte Reiner. Jane graduated from University of Kansas in 1958 with a degree in Chemistry and Biology. She married Eric Reiner, her college sweetheart in 1959. Jane began working in the medical field after college. Jane enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. playing Bridge and achieved Life Master. Jane and Eric also enjoyed their travels throughout the years, with many cruises and vacations all over the world. Her favorite trips were down to Mexico. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek. Tribute and or words of condolence can be left at www.settegast-kopf.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2020.