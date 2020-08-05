Jane Robinson Bruyere English
1921-2020
Jane Robinson Bruyere English, 98, of Houston, Texas went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020. Jane was born in Palestine, Texas on December 28, 1921, to Guy Thornwell Robinson and Alva Lorene Davis Robinson.
In 1939, Jane graduated from Palestine High School, and attended Texas State College for Women in Denton and in 1943, graduated from The University of Texas with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Music Education, piano and organ. She was a member of The National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century, Colonel John Alston Chapter (now John Champion Chapter), and The National Society of Magna Carta Dames. She had reached her seventy-fifth anniversary with the William Findley Chapter and the John McKnitt Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution. Jane was an eighty-year long member of Chi Omega. Jane was a gifted pianist and organist at various churches as well as an elder and faithful member of St. Philip Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Houston Junior League Luncheon Club and was a former volunteer at M.D. Anderson Hospital, where she received a 3,000 hour pin.
Jane was predeceased in death by husbands W. H. Bruyere and Glenn English, her daughter Ann Bruyere Feagin, her son-in-law Patrick Barney Feagin, and her son Bob Bruyere. Jane's survivors include son Bill Bruyere (Cheryl), grandchildren Luisa Milby Feagin (Chris), Michael Ryan Feagin (Alex), Meredith Bruyere Little (Jeff), John Bruyere (Rachel), Elizabeth Bruyere, Jane Bruyere, and Sarah Bruyere, daughter-in-law Anne Kniffen, great grandchildren Abbie-Louise and Stockton Lord, Jeffrey and Celia Little, Holland and Landry Bruyere, Wyatt, Maddox, Bennett, and Emelia Ann Feagin; and nieces Rebecca Stallard and Emily Fancher.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Palestine City Cemetery, New Addition.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to A.D. Players-The George Theater, 5420 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77056, in loving memory of Jane's college friend, Jeannette Clift George.
