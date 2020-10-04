Jane Reese Stuckey Rowan
1920-2020
Jane Reese Stuckey Rowan died peacefully at age 100, surrounded by family members in her daughter's home near Asheville, North Carolina, on Monday, the 21st of September 2020.
She was a native of Houston, and lived her early years in Cartagena, Colombia. Upon her return to Houston, she attended St. Agnes Academy in elementary school, and the Kinkaid School. She attended The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, New York, and the University of Texas in Austin, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She and her husband, Spencer Ford Rowan, lived in Metairie, Louisiana from 1945 until 1970, when they moved to Covington, Louisiana. After Hurricane Katrina, they moved to Annapolis, Maryland, where Spencer died. She spent her last eight years with her daughter, Jeanne Rowan, in the mountains of North Carolina.
She was an active and faithful member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Metairie and Christ Episcopal Church in Covington, and she was an enthusiastic member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was a supporter of St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Annapolis, the Washington National Cathedral, and the C.G. Jung Institute of New England.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend, and lived her long life actively nurturing and helping those she loved. She will be missed by her children and grandchildren on whom she showered her love and attention until her death.
In addition to her daughter Jeanne Rowan, she is survived by two other children, S. Ford Rowan, Jr and his wife, Patricia, of Annapolis, and Reese M. Rowan of Austin. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Trey Jordan and Spencer Jordan of Asheville, North Carolina, Allison Rowan of Baltimore, Maryland, Carmen Rowan Geske and her husband Matt, and Katherine Rowan Albert and her husband Christopher, all of Austin, and Jonathan Rowan of Greeley, Colorado. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren.
The family will gather for a private interment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the National Cathedral in Washington, P.O. Box 98283, Washington, DC, 20090.
Please visit Jane's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
, where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.