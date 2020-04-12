Home

Jane Smistad


1934 - 2020
Jane Christie Smistad
1934-2020
Jane Christie Smistad, 85, passed away peacefully at home to be with the Lord on March 16, 2020. She was born on December 11, 1934 in Spokane, Washington to Earnest and Mildred Anderson and is survived by her: husband, Olav; daughter, Christie; sons, John and Eric; grandchildren, Nicolas, Cristian, Olivia, Noah, and Peter and numerous family members and friends. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from Whitman College in 1956 and worked as an engineering aide at Boeing and a music buyer at the Galilean Christian Bookstore. She had a passion for her family, friends, music, singing, and giving of her time to help others.
A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at a future date at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
